Outstanding individuals honoured at the event (Photo: VNA)

Seven organisations and 12 individuals were honoured at the 15th ‘Vietnam Glory’ programme held by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) in Hanoi on July 7.Speaking at the event, Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, said the honourees are outstanding examples in the nationwide campaign of studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, ethics and lifestyle.First held in 2004 by the VGCL, the programme has so far honoured hundreds of collectives and individuals with outstanding achievements in the cause of national construction and defence. The 15th edition this year focused on the theme of following President Ho Chi Minh’s lessons.This year, awarded collectives consisted of the Military Medical Academy; Vietnam Airlines’ 919 aviation corps; Viettel Business Solutions company; TH Group; Vietnam National Space Centre; Ministry of Health’s Medical Examination and Treatment Department; and Defence Ministry’s Department of External Affairs.The 12 individuals, meanwhile, included Director of the Vietnam – Germany Hospital Tran Binh Giang; Pham Duc Dung, head of the police unit of Khuong Trung ward in Hanoi’s Thanh Xuan district; Vu Thi Viet Hoa, rector of the Quang Trung primary school in Vung Tau city; and football player Nguyen Quang Hai, among others.-VNA