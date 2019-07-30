A corner of Kien Giang province (Photo: cafef.vn)

Kien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has recently granted investment licences to 18 investors in 20 projects, worth a total of over 43.38 trillion VND (1.86 billion USD).



Prominent among these are a limestone and clay mining project and a clinker kiln one, both for cement production, run by Siam City Cement Vietnam – a subsidiary of Thailand-based Siam City Group – in Kien Luong district that have a combined investment of 10.89 trillion VND.



The Sun Phu Quoc Co., Ltd. was approved to build An Thoi Eco Urban Area, Suoi Lon reservoir and a water treatment plant, worth a total of 5.1 trillion VND.



The just-approved projects also include Rach Tram eco-tourism complex and residential zone invested by CityLand Phu Quoc, worth 4.9 trillion VND; and Resident Hill Phu Quoc which costs 2 trillion VND.



Kien Giang pledged to further improve local business climate and legal framework and planning for the investors. It also vowed to remove barriers in public administration scheme and provide the investors with preferential policies.



The province aims to create a dynamic, creative and efficient business environment for the investors as it sees their success as its own, said Secretary of the provincial Party’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi. It has been making all possible efforts to offer a better environment for the investors, he added.



Kien Giang will be consistent in implementing investment policies and ensure local supply of human resources and necessary services for the investors. Additionally, it will increase dialogues between local authorities and businesses to address any problem in a timely manner and help projects run on schedule. –VNA