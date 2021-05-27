20 OCOP products to get five-star rating
20 OCOP products to get five-star rating (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The National OCOP Council will propose competent agencies recognise 20 products as five-star “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) products.
The products were selected from 43 entries submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) by 12 cities and provinces, heard a meeting on May 26.
Earlier, the National OCOP Council established councils from the Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, Industry and Trade, and Health, which are in charge of assessing products under the OCOP programme.
MARD Deputy Minister Tran Thanh Nam said the recognition not only affirms the quality and brand of products at the national level but also opens up opportunities for them to gain a foothold at home and access foreign markets.
The OCOP programme has facilitated the development of products and contributed to creating jobs and raising income of rural residents, he added./.