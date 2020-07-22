Business Infographic CPI up 4.19 percent in first half The consumer price index (CPI) saw a year-on-year increase of 4.19% in the first six months of 2020, reaching the peak in the 2016-2020 period, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported.

Business Infographic Potential impacts of EVFTA on economic growth EVFTA may contribute to the increase of Vietnam’s GDP and export turnover to the EU compared to previously.