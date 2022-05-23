At the first Dong Thap Lotus Festival 2022, themed “Lotus of a new day”, 10 culinary experts and 50 chefs were on hand to process and present 200 delicacies made from different parts of the lotus plant, such as the root, the stem, the leaf, and the seed heart.

The 200 dishes were then presented in the shape of a 10-petal lotus bloom.

A giant lotus growing area, Dong Thap expects the World Record to help it boost its lotus industry and the export of lotus-based specialties./.

VNA