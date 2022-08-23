200 million USD channeled into Vietnam-Singapore III in Binh Duong
The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) and Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) Joint Venture Company Limited on August 22 signed a credit contract to sponsor an investment project on the construction of VSIP III worth 4.6 trillion VND (200 million USD) in the southern province of Binh Duong.
The park is the third VSIP in Binh Duong – a major industrial hub of Vietnam, and the 11th in the country. Invested with over 13.3 trillion VND in total, it will cover 1,000ha in Bac Tan Uyen district.
The park will be have with uniform, green, and smart infrastructure to attract investment to the sectors of electricity, electronics, transport vehicle production and assembly, mechanics, support industry, textile - garment, food, beverage, and logistics services.
Illustrative photo (Source: congthuong.vn)To date, it has attracted a series of massive projects, including the Danish-based LEGO Group’s 1-billion-USD carbon neutral factory which spans 44ha, and a 100-million-USD jewelry manufacturing facility of the Pandora Vietnam group.
The 11 VSIPs across the nation totally cover 10,000ha, attract 17 billion USD and 880 clients from 30 countries and territories, and create 295,000 jobs./.