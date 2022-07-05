Business Not all SMEs on right track digitally Digital transformation is the key to competitive advantage in the age of technology-driven business, but few small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are doing it the right way.

Business Tech firms winning reputation award 2022 announced Vietnam Report announced the Vietnam Top 10 Technology Companies Reputation Award 2022 on July 5, with Viettel, FPT, and VNPT among the big names in the rankings.

Business Thanh Hoa shows strong performance in State budget collection The central province of Thanh Hoa collected about 26.33 trillion VND (1.12 billion USD) to the State budget in the first six months of this year, completing 94% of its plan for the period.

Business Bac Giang works hard to bring “thieu” litchi to more markets The northern province of Bac Giang has rolled out various measures to bring “thieu” litchi – the locality’s specialty fruit – to more markets inside and outside the country.