The Asian Para Games 2018 torch (Source: SINDOnews)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Asian Para Games 2018 torch began its journey on September 5 from Solo city of Indonesia’s Central Java province to Jakarta capital city, the venue of the continental sporting event for athletes with disabilities.



The torch is expected to reach Jakarta on September 30, about one week ahead of the opening ceremony of the Asian Para Games.



According to the organising board, the fire was taken from Mrapen of Grobokan in Central Java province. During the relay, the torch will be paraded to several spots in the province before it continues onto several cities in the eastern and western parts of the country.



The Asian Para Games, which follows the Asian Games (ASIAD) every four years, is set to take place in Indonesia on October 6-13.



As many as 2,800 athletes from 41 countries and regions will compete in 18 sports at the Asian Para Games 2018 in Indonesia, according to Indonesia’s Ministry of Youth and Sports.



Tickets will be freely provided to fans with disabilities.



The event was first held in Guangzhou in 2010 and the latest edition was organised in 2014 in the Republic of Korea.



Vietnamese athletes will compete in seven sports at the 2018 Asian Para Games, namely athletics, swimming, power-lifting, badminton, table tennis, chess, and judo.



Prominent athletes include Paralympic gold medallist power-lifter Le Van Cong and javelin thrower Cao Ngoc Hung.



At the previous Asian Para Games in 2014, Vietnam won nine gold, seven silver, and 13 bronze medals, finishing tenth in the overall medal tally.-VNA