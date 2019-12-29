Travel Da Nang strives to welcome 9.8 million tourists in 2020 The central coastal city of Da Nang aims to serve 9.8 million tourists in 2020, a year-on-year rise of 12.74 percent, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Travel Smart tourism helps attract visitors to Hanoi Smart tourism is being applied in a number of tourist attractions in Hanoi such as Bat Trang ceramic village, Thang Long imperial citadel, Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - National University) and Hanoi Old Quarter.