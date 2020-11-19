At the fair (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The East West Economic Corridor International Trade Tourism Fair (EWEC Da Nang 2020) is now underway in the central city of Da Nang, featuring over 350 pavilions of 270 businesses.

Started on November 18, it is the first time that businesses from Italy and Bulgaria have participated in the fair, in addition to regular international partners of Japan, Laos and China.

The event aims to promote trade, tourism and investment amongst localities in the East West Economic Corridor and ASEAN.

On show are electronic, wooden and interior products, jewellery, gemstones, and consumer goods. Besides, tourism services are also promoted.

Within the framework of the event, a workshop on supply-demand bringing together 110 firms of 21 localities across the country will be held, along with training courses on trade promotion mechanisms and policies and the implementation of the national trade promotion programme in the central and Central Highlands.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Ho Ky Minh said that the event helps foreign firms to explore investment opportunities in the city.

With incentives and optimal mechanisms, the central city, located at the end of the EWEC – linking Myanmar, Thailand, Laos and Vietnam, has welcomed an influx of investment. It plays an important role as a main logistics centre in ASEAN and EWEC.

Spanning 1,450km, the EWEC links 13 provinces and cities of the four countries.

The fair will be open to the public free of charge until November 23./.