2020 Innovation Expo fosters Vietnamese research students in Australia
2020 Innovation Expo fosters Vietnamese research students in Australia - Illustrative image (Photo: NIC-AU)
Sydney (VNA) - The virtual 2020 Innovation Expo has wrapped up successfully after being open for two months.
Organised by the Vietnam-Australia Innovation Network (NIC-AU) and a representative office of Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology in Sydney, the expo was broadcast on the Facebook page of the NIC-AU with links to the websites of all relevant units.
It featured 10 projects carried out by Vietnamese research students in Australia in various fields, including artificial intelligence, environmental engineering, automation, materials, and civil engineering.
NIC-AU Vice President Le Ba Nhat Minh said the event aimed to create an ecosystem for research students in Australia and help them connect with their Australian counterparts as well as researchers, institutes, and businesses in Vietnam.
He added that the projects are practical and highly applicable in Vietnam, notably one using drones to detect insects in plants and another one applying a membrane bioreactor system to turn straw into biogas.
A project to build a new algorithm in order to create a new machine learning model is set to be on showcase at the Conference and Workshop on Neural Information Processing Systems, one of the most prestigious and largest machine learning and computational neuroscience conferences.
Meanwhile, a project on low-cost carbon fibre production won a prize of 1,000 AUD (750 USD).
Online discussions were held within the scope of the event, with the participation of leading experts in Vietnam and Australia.
Some projects will be introduced at the Vietnam International Innovation Expo slated for 2021 in Hanoi, according to the NIC-AU./.