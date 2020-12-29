Sci-Tech Hack4Growth-Covid Endgame contest names winners The Global Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global) organised an award ceremony for the Hack4Growth-Covid Endgame innovation contest in Hanoi on December 26.

Sci-Tech “Make-in-Vietnam” integrated corporate governance platform debuted The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched MISA AMIS on December 25, a Vietnamese integrated corporate governance platform aimed at helping the country’s digital transformation.

Sci-Tech Science-technology must be key driver in developing production: PM Science-technology must become the most important driver in developing modern production forces and a knowledge-based economy to improve productivity, quality, efficiency, competitiveness, and economic growth in Vietnam, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.

Sci-Tech Top 10 science-technology events for 2020 announced The Club of Science and Technology Journalists within the Vietnam Journalists’ Association announced the top 10 outstanding science-technology events for 2020 in Hanoi on December 23.