Snippets of films to be screened at the festival (Photo: nhandan.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 2020 Israel Film Festival is slated to take place in Hanoi on November 7-11 and HCM City on November 21.

Organised by the Embassy of Israel in Vietnam, six award-winning movies will be featured at the event. A contest to write review for the films will also be held on the Facebook page of the embassy.

Among the movies to be screened include “Apples from the Desert”, “The Farewell Party”, “Reach for the Sky”, and “Shoelaces”.

They are of different genres, including art, entertainment, psychosocial, kid’s movies and short films./.