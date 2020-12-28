Leaders of the Party and the State, and delegates attend the conference (Photo: VNA)

At the same time, the quality of education, health and social policies remains lower than expectations, and environmental pollution and negative impacts of climate change are becoming clearer.He stressed that Vietnam cannot be in the world’s leading countries in terms of income, but it can be the leader in several fields.“We can do better,” he said, expressing his belief that with the fine quality of the nation, Vietnam will advance forward more quickly./.