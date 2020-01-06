Runners at the start line at the third edition of the Techcombank HCM City International Marathon (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The 2020 Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon, slated for December this year, is expected to see the participation of more than 16,000 runners.



Registration for the marathon has begun, only three weeks after the recent edition wrapped up, announced the organisers on January 6.



The event, the fourth of its kind, will be co-held by the municipal Department of Tourism, Culture and Tourism, the HCM City Athletics Federation, Sunrise Events Vietnam and Techcombank.



The athletes will compete in four races: a full marathon at 42.195km, a half-marathon at 21.1km, a 10km race, and a 5km race.



The organisers will donate 10,000 VND (0.43 USD) for every one kilometre run at this year’s event to the charity./.

VNA