Society Citizens with major contributions to community honoured National Assembly Chairwoman attended a ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Labour Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) in Hanoi on November 28 to honour outstanding organisations and individuals who made major contributions to the community.

Society Close to 370 citizens brought home from Macau (China) As many as 368 Vietnamese citizens in Macau (China) were flown home safely aboard a Vietnam Airlines flight on November 28.

Society Face masks presented to aid Vietnamese in Laos in COVID-19 fight As many as 75,000 medical masks as a gift from the Government of Vietnam were presented to Vietnamese people in Laos on November 28 with a view to assisting them in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic that remains complicated around the world.

Society Binh Dinh restores agriculture post-flooding Many mountainous localities in the south-central province of Binh Dinh were hit by the recent heavy storms and flooding, with a number of irrigation works being seriously damaged. Local authorities and people are working around the clock to overcome the consequences of the natural disasters and prepare for a new crop.