2021 Lunar New Year holiday to last for seven days
The 2021 Lunar New Year holiday in Vietnam will last from February 10 to 16, according to the Prime Minister’s decision.
The 2021 Lunar New Year holiday will last for seven days, from February 10 to 16 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The 2021 Lunar New Year holiday in Vietnam will last from February 10 to 16, according to the Prime Minister’s decision.
That means the holiday, also called Tet – the biggest traditional festival of Vietnamese people, will be from the 29th day in the 12th lunar month of the Year of the Rat to the fifth day of the Year of the Ox.
Meanwhile, the National Day holiday next year will be from September 2 to 5.
These are proposals submitted by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, and they have been approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc./.