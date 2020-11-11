2021 socio-economic development plans, border defence law adopted
Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th National Assembly adopted a resolution on socio-economic development plans for 2021 and the Border Defence Law on November 11 during the ongoing 10th sitting in Hanoi.
The resolution on socio-economic development plans for 2021 was approved with 89.21 percent of votes in favour while the Border Defence Law received 92.74 percent of votes in favour.
In the morning, legislators debated in groups on the draft of the revised Law on Road Traffic and the bill on ensuring road order and safety.
They cast votes to relieve Chu Ngoc Anh and Le Minh Hung from their respective positions of Minister of Science and Technology and Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam in the afternoon.
Chu Ngoc Anh is now Vice Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee while Le Minh Hung was recently appointed Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office by the Politburo.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc later delivered a proposal to seek the NA’s approval for the appointments of the new Minister of Science and Technology, Minister of Health and Governor of the central bank. Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh, meanwhile, presented a similar report on the appointment of judges at his court.
On November 12, lawmakers will discuss on a bill on forces protecting order and security at local level and a resolution on urban administration in Ho Chi Minh City in the morning.
In the afternoon, the NA deputies will vote on a resolution on State budget estimate for 2021./.