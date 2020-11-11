Politics Prime Minister checks preparations for 37th ASEAN Summit, related events Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc inspected preparations for the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings at the international convention centre in Hanoi on November 11.

Politics Vietnam Border Defence Law adopted The Vietnam Border Defence Law was approved by the National Assembly on November 11, part of the ongoing 10th session in Hanoi.

Politics NA officially relieves science minister, central bank governor from positions The National Assembly (NA) on the afternoon of November 11 relieved Chu Ngoc Anh and Le Minh Hung from their respective positions of Minister of Science and Technology and Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, during the ongoing 10th session in Hanoi.

Politics Dak Lak beefs up engagement with Russian localities The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak held a teleconference with Russia’s Saint Petersburg city, Leningrad Oblast and Vologda Oblast on November 10 to discuss potential cooperation.