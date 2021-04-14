Visitors look at products at the 2021 Vietnam Expo (Photo: VNA)

The 2021 Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo), the 30th edition of its kind, opened at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre at 91 Tran Hung Dao Street in downtown Hanoi on April 14.Addressing the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said since 1991, the annual event has become one of the largest trade promotion events in Vietnam’s industry and trade sector, offering chances for firms to bolster exports as well as develop the domestic market.This year, the event attracts 320 businesses of Vietnam and five other countries and territories, who showcase their products at 300 booths.To enhance efficiency for firms amid the adverse impact of COVID-19, activities will be held both on-site and online via e-commerce platforms. An online version of the event will run until May 14 at www.online.vietnamexpo.com.vn.The organisers said they chose the fair’s theme spotlighting digital transformation to advocate the Government’s national programme in this direction, in the hope of creating a platform to connect the business circle to relevant solutions and applications, thus enhancing their competitive edge in production and business.The expo also features a national space of the Republic of Korea (RoK) run by the Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) in Hanoi for the 22nd consecutive year./.