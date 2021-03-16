2021-2030 national strategy on green growth holds significant role: official
Recovering the economy towards green growth is being pursued by many countries amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Building and implementing a national strategy on green growth for 2021-2030 is necessary to deal with limitations and shortcomings during the 2012-2020 period, and get updated on the domestic and global situation, an official has said.
According to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Van Trung, the strategy must mention the national action plan on the implementation of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) report, and notably the 2021-2030 socio-economic development strategy.
He suggested adding more contents regarding science-technology, innovation-creativity, and digital technology and transformation to the new strategy.
The national strategy on green growth was issued in late 2012 and rolled out through an action plan adopted in 2014. It comprised four main topics, 12 groups of activities and 66 tasks.
Trung said the strategy has been carried out comprehensively and served as important momentum to complete economic institutions, reform the growth model, improve competitiveness, protect the environment and cut greenhouse gas emissions.
“Green investment” has made up a significant part of the development investment structure, both privately and publicly, the official said.
Apart from noted achievements reaped during the 2012-2020 period, there remained limitations in the realisation of the strategy like a lack of orientations and feasible roadmaps for targets, tasks and solutions.
Resources for the implementation have remained limited, mostly from the State and official development assistance (ODA), he said, suggesting putting forth regulations and sanctions to facilitate the work.
The official stressed that recovering the economy towards green growth is being pursued by many countries amidst the COVID-19 pandemic./.