A performance of Vietnam Police music band. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The 2022 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plus police music gala kicked off on July 7 in Hanoi's downtown Hoan Kiem Lake area, marking the 60th anniversary of the traditional day of the People's Police Force (July 20).



The two-day event sees the participation of police music groups from ASEAN members such as Laos, the Philippines, Brunei, Myanmar, and Vietnam, in addition to those from Japan and China.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lieutenant General Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Deputy Minister of Public Security, stressed that the gala seeks to improve mutual understanding of national cultural identity, countries and their people, and the development process of Vietnamese police and those from other countries. It also serves as a cultural and musical exchange between the police forces of ASEAN members and their partners.



He expressed his hope that the event will contribute to promoting the image of the beautiful country and the friendly and hospitable people of Vietnam to the international community, and foster cooperation between the Vietnamese police and the forces of other nations.



The 2022 ASEAN plus police music gala consists of two main parts. The first part will see performances and parades by the police forces of the participating countries. For the second one, an open-air concert will be held at 8pm on July 10 in front of the Monument of King Ly Thai To near Hoan Kiem (Returned Sword) Lake./.