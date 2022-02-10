Culture - Sports Vietnamese movie competes in 72nd Berline International Film Festival A Vietnamese film named 'Mien ky uc' (Memoryland) by director Bui Kim Quy will vie for a prize in the Forum category at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) which is scheduled to take place from February 10 to 16 in the in-person format.

Society President decides to present Labour Order to national women's football team President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to present first-class Labour Orders to the national women's football team and head coach Mai Duc Chung in recognition of their outstanding performance in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup, helping Vietnam win a ticket to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 for the first time.

Culture - Sports Thua Thien – Hue festival commemorates ancestors’ merits A festival to remember ancestors' merits was held by the Department of Culture and Sports of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue in Hue city on February 9.

Culture - Sports Deputy minister urges accelerating construction work at venues serving SEA Games 31 Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong and Vice Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung on February 8 inspected upgrading work at some sports facilities in Hanoi selected to be venues serving the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), which is scheduled to be held from May 12 to 23 this year.