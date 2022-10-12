2022 Mekong Tourism Forum kicks off in Quang Nam
The 2022 Mekong Tourism Forum (MTF), themed “Rebuild Tourism, Rebound with Resilience”, opened in the central province of Quang Nam on October 12 with the participation of more than 250 delegates from Vietnam and other Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS) nations, as well as international tourism organisations.
General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Nguyen Trung Khanh speaks at the forum in Quang Nam province on October 12. (Photo: VNA)
The forum featured three interactive expert-led panel discussions centering on measures for sustainable tourism recovery, development and promotion; new methods to connect sustainable tourism suppliers and buyers; and technology to unlock green tourism opportunities.
Addressing the event, Nguyen Trung Khanh, General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), encouraged sides involved to utilise digital tools in support of tourism recovery and sustainability as well as to enhance the sector’s capacity via training programmes.
Vice Chairman of the Quang Nam People’s Committee Tran Van Tan said the province is committed to the sustainable growth of the tourism industry by leveraging technology to minimise negative impacts and promoting the protection of the natural environment.
The forum is an opportunity for stepping up tourism promotions and cooperation serving the sector’s recovery and development, he said.
Wouterus Schalken, senior expert on sustainable tourism at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), recommended GMS nations pay attention to policies, regulations, and investments necessary to ensure tourism’s recovery and sustainability, particularly in terms of quality infrastructure and nature-based solutions.
First held in 1996, the forum is an annual event for tourism development and cooperation in the GMS, which comprises Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam./.