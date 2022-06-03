Illustrative image. (Photo: thethaovanhoa.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM) is organising a music summer camp in mid-June to bring academic music closer to the public, especially young people.



Bui Cong Duy, deputy director of VNAM, said the event will gather more than 200 students across the country.



The Vietnam National Academy of Music Youth Orchestra (VNAMYO) under the baton of two young conductors Dong Quang Vinh and Tran Nhat Minh will join the camp along with prominent young soloists in the country.





Conductor Tran Nhat Minh. (Photo: thethaovanhoa.vn)

The highlight of the event will be a gala of VNAMYO, which will take place on June 18 at April 2 Square, Nha Trang City, part of the Nha Trang Beach Tourism Festival organised by municipal Department of Tourism. The Arena Summer Symphony 2022, scheduled to be held on June 19 with the participation of students, artists and lecturers of the academy, will be another attraction.



All activities held during the camp will be free of charge so that spectators, tourists and students of local universities can participate, exchange experiences and familiarise themselves with music instruments./.