2,022 people to perform Xoe dance in Yen Bai
A total of 2,022 people will join a Xoe dance performance of the Thai ethnic people on September 24 night when the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai receives the UNESCO certificate for this art genre.
A Xoe dance performance (Photo: VNA)Yen Bai (VNA) – A total of 2,022 people will join a Xoe dance performance of the Thai ethnic people on September 24 night when the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai receives the UNESCO certificate for this art genre.
The art was listed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity at the 16th session of the UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which took place from December 13-18.
According to the committee, the art meets all of the five criteria set by UNESCO.
Xoe Thai is a unique type of traditional dance that is associated with and plays a significant role in the daily life of Thai ethnic communities in the northwest of Vietnam, especially in the provinces of Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Son La and Yen Bai. It is performed in various community activities, from festivals to funeral rituals.
There are about 30 Xoe dances, which have been developed, protected and handed down through generations intact over hundreds of years, including xoe quat (xoe dance with a fan), xoe khan (xoe dance with a scarf), xoe non (xoe dance with a conical hat) and many others with contents reflecting community activities and expressing the Thai people’s emotion. With gentle and alluring rhythms, dancers usually form a circle around a festive fire and move to the sound of melodic traditional music.
The September 29 ceremony will also see the involvement of Dien Bien, Son La and Lai Chau provinces.
On this occasion, Yen Bai will kick off the Muong Lo Culture and Tourism Week and the Mu Cang Chai Terraced Field Festival.
Do Duc Duy, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, said the scenario for the events should be completed before September 12, and preparations will be done no later than September 21.
The programme will feature a parade with the participation of 450 people, including those from Dien Bien, Son La and Lai Chau provinces, he said.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on the national television channel and radio and television channels of northwestern provinces./.