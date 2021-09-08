Business Investment projects create development momentum for Thai Binh The People’s Committee of the northern province of Thai Binh recently handed over investment registration certificates to investors of projects worth nearly 600 million USD, which are hoped to create a driving force for the local socio-economic development.

Business COVID-19: SBV issues new document on rescheduling of debt payments The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on September 7 issued a circular amending and supplementing a number of articles of Circular No. 01/2020/TT-NHNN issued by the SBV Governor directing foreign credit institutions and bank branches to reschedule debt payments, waive and reduce borrowing interest and fees, and maintain the groups in order to support customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND on Sept. 8 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,109 VND/USD on September 8, up 7 VND from the previous day.