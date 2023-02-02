Society Pilot posthumously awarded Fatherland Protection Order Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on February 1 signed a decision to posthumously award the Fatherland Protection Order to Major Colonel, pilot Tran Ngoc Duy who died in a military training aircraft crash one day ago.

Vietnamese university up 97 places in Webometrics ranking Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hanoi climbed 97 places to rank 661st in the latest Webometrics Ranking of World Universities in 2023, which was announced on February 1 by the Cybermetrics Lab, a member of the Spanish National Research Lab.

"Brave Youth" Badge presented to pilot killed in military aircraft crash The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee on February 1 decided to present the "Brave Youth" Badge posthumously to pilot Tran Ngoc Duy who died in a military training aircraft crash one day ago.