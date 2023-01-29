2023 is a promising year for Vietnam's tourism sector (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – 2023 is a promising year for the tourism sector in terms of both tourist arrivals and revenue, according to Chairman of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Trung Khanh.

Statistics released by the VNAT on January 29 showed that over 871,000 foreigners arrived in Vietnam in January, up 23.2% month-on-month. Of them, 91.9% travelled by air, 7.5% by road, and 0.6% by sea.

Tourism revenue during the month was estimated at 2.2 trillion VND (95.6 million USD), up 113.4% annually. Several localities posted spikes in receipts such as Hai Phong up 541.5%, Da Nang 387.1%, Tien Giang 380.2%, Lao Cai 196.3%, Hanoi 113.8%, and Ho Chi Minh City 98.7%.

International flights and maritime travel services have returned to the pre-pandemic level.

This year, the VNAT will also partner with the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan to hold National Tourism Year 2023 themed “Binh Thuan – Green convergence”, which is expected to attract more domestic and foreign tourists.

Recently, the VNAT’s Tourism Information Centre debuted the first 2023 video clip “Golf Tourism - Enjoying every moment" in a media campaign entitled “Vietnam: Travel to Love”, introducing visitors to the wonderful experiences of golf tourism - a popular trend with outstanding potential in Vietnam.

Vietnam has been honoured by the World Golf Awards as "Asia's Best Golf Destination" six times in a row. With a series of high-class and high-quality golf courses of international standards, Vietnam is confident to bring visitors to unique and challenging golf courses.

Launched in early 2021, the media campaign “Vietnam: Travel to Love” was awarded the second prize of the eighth National External Information Service Awards./.