Videos Night programme featuring southern heritage “Night of southern heritage”, a unique cultural program was held recently in the northern province of Ninh Binh, as part of the second Ninh Binh-Trang An festival.

Videos Stock market capitalization tops 60% of GDP The market capitalization of Vietnam’s stock market approximated 247 billion USD in 2023, rising 9.5% from and equivalent to about 62% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, statistics show.

Videos VinFast has first five dealers in US VinFast, Vietnam’s first electric vehicle maker, on January 2 announced the signing of agreements with its first five dealers in four states of the US, bringing opportunities for customers to experience VinFast electric vehicles.