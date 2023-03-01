Culture - Sports “Ma nhai” Steles in Da Nang included in Asia-Pacific documentary heritage list The People’s Committee of central Da Nang city on March 1 received a certificate recognising 78 “ma nhai” steles on its Ngu Hanh Son Mountain as part of documentary heritage under the Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific (MOWCAP).

Culture - Sports Young footballers ready for first match at 2023 Asian cup finals Vietnam’s U20 football team on February 28 spent one hour getting used to Istiglol stadium in Uzbekistan’s Fegana City where they will play their first match on the 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup finals on March 1 afternoon.

Culture - Sports Ao dai festival to honour Vietnam’s traditional culture The ninth Ao dai (traditional long dress) Festival will take place in Ho Chi Minh City throughout March and include a wide range of cultural activities.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture is always everlasting strength of the nation: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a special art show in Hanoi on February 28 marking the 80th anniversary of the Outline of Vietnamese Culture, the first document on culture launched by the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in 1943.