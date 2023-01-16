At the press conference (Photo: VNA)

Regarding the establishment of the strategic partnership a decade ago, the official said it has created a framework for bilateral relations, noting that action plans have helped to boost the bilateral cooperation in economy and other spheres like national defence, justice and environment.According to Tripodi, the Italian Embassy in Hanoi and Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City will also organise multiple activities this year to celebrate the relations, thus promoting the strategic partnership.The official said she will visit Vietnam soon to introduce Italy's bid to host World Expo 2030, and called for the Southeast Asian nation’s support to Italy in the effort.Trade between Vietnam and Italy hit a record 6.2 billion USD in 2022, up 11% from the previous year. Vietnam is Italy’s biggest trade partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and Italy is Vietnam’s fourth largest trade partner in the EU.During the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam presented more than 300,000 masks to Italy, while Italy donated 2.8 million doses of vaccines to Vietnam. /.