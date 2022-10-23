Culture - Sports Culinary delights - A lever for Bac Ha tourism Beyond its stunning views of white plum blossoms blanketing the area in the spring and paddy fields stretching out in vast swathes of yellow in the autumn, Bac Ha plateau in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai also impresses visitors with its excellent cuisine, such as black sticky rice cake, pink noodles, and young sticky rice.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s traditional long dresses introduced in Venezuela The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela and the National Experimental University of the Armed Forces of Venezuela (UNEFA) held a ceremony marking Vietnam Women’s Day and an exhibition of Vietnam’s traditional long dresses on October 20.

Culture - Sports Coffee exhibition to open at Independence Palace in December An exhibition providing a platform for coffee lovers to network and explore more about Vietnamese coffee will take place at the Independence Palace in HCM City on December 17-18.

Culture - Sports Ministry urges verification of Nguyen Dynasty antiques to be auctioned in France The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism (MCST) has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to direct the Vietnamese Embassy in France to verify information related to two Nguyen Dynasty antiques which is about to be auctioned in France by auction house Million.