2023 Lunar New Year holiday could span 9 days
The 2023 Lunar New Year holiday could last for seven or nine days, according to two respective options proposed by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).
Hang Dao Street in Hanoi on 2022 Lunar New Year's Day. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The 2023 Lunar New Year holiday could last for seven or nine days, according to two respective options proposed by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).
The proposal has been presented for feedback from ministries and departments, before being submitted to the Prime Minister for approval.
In the first option, the holiday break will last five days as per regulations, from January 20 (Friday) to 26 (Thursday).
The 2023 Lunar New Year’s Day falls on January 22.
People will also have two additional days off according to the Labour Code, as the break includes the two usual days off during the weekend.
In the second option, the holiday will also span five days, but from January 21 (Saturday) to 25 (Wednesday).
This option would result in two additional days off for the following Thursday and Friday, so people would effectively enjoy a nine-day break.
The MoLISA has recommended the first option to have a moderate number of consecutive days off, and to ensure a balance in time off before and after Lunar New Year’s Day./.