Spring festivals – symbol of Vietnamese culture Going to festivals at the beginning of the year is a long-standing tradition of Vietnamese people. It is also a occasion for people to spend time with their families and friends while praying for luck and good things for the new year.

Traditional Tet of Vietnamese ethnic minorities As Tet approaches, the festive atmosphere covers every corner of Vietnam. Each ethnic group has its own way of celebrating in terms of timing, rituals, customs and cuisine, creating a colourful panorama in the tapestry of national Tet celebrations.

Lucky money giveaway - an exchange of best New Year wishes Giving away lucky money is a traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) custom through which Vietnamese people exchange the best wishes with one another, hoping for a year of peace and good luck.

"Xong Dat" remains cherished Lunar New Year tradition To ensure good luck for the house, the selected "first foot" is normally required to have zodiac signs compatible with the host. He or she should also be successful and content with life.