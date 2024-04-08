2024 Ha Long Carnival to showcase parades at sea
This year, for the first time, the Ha Long Carnival will feature performances and parades on both the sea and sandy shores of the popular UNESCO-recognised bay, as heard at a quarterly press conference of the People’s Committee of the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh on April 8.
According to Nguyen Ngoc Son, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the province’s Ha Long City, the municipal annual signature is scheduled for April 28 evening and its novelty is the city's endeavor to hold an artistic performance and the first-ever carnival on the sea in Vietnam.
The festival will bring together domestic creative teams, leading artists, and craftsmen, as well as troupes from Japan’s Hokkaido, China’s Guangxi, Laos, Thailand, and Europe. The stage is set to harmoniously combine elements both on the shore and on the sea, with hundreds of vessels participating. The event will also feature drone light, firework, and LED displays.
Furthermore, as part of the Ha Long tourism week 2024, the city will host a series events, including the opening of a culinary pedestrian street, a sport tournament, a festival of beer and the province’s famous fried squid patties, as well as lion-dragon dance, modern dance, and kite festivals./.