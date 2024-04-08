Culture - Sports Earthen houses - Unique feature of Binh Lieu Dubbed the “mini Sapa of the Northeast region”, Binh Lieu district in Quang Ninh province is renowned for its stunning natural landscapes, with each season displaying its own unique beauty. If you love ancient charm and traditional culture, you can visit the Tay ethnic villages in Binh Lieu to explore the unique architectural style of their earthen houses.

Society The distinctive outfits of the Lao people in Lai Chau The intricate outfits of Lao women in Lai Chau province are meticulously crafted, with the primary colour being black dyed with indigo. Men’s attire is simpler, typically consisting of black-dyed trousers and shirts.