Vietnamese players arrive in the Philippines (Photo: vff.org.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese national team arrived in Manila, the Philippines on November 13, starting their first training session at the Rizal Memorial stadium in preparation for 2026 World Cup’s first Asian qualifier match.

As scheduled, they will have three more training sessions to adapt to the weather conditions and playing field in the Philippines.

On November 12 evening, coach Troussier announced the list of 28 Vietnamese players departing for the Philippines for the opening match in Group F of the Asian qualifiers.

The Vietnamese team will face the Philippines in the opening match of the World Cup 2026 qualifiers on November 16.

Later, they will return home to prepare for the second match against Iraq at Hanoi-based My Dinh Stadium on November 21./.