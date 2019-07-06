At the construction launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)

– The Phuong Chau medical group began the construction of a hospital worth 20 million USD in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on July 6.The six-storey hospital is built on over 7,400 square metres with 100 patient beds.It is expected to be put into operation from the third quarter of 2020.Director of the provincial Department of Health Truong Hoai Phong said the province will provide the optimal support for the completion of the project to take better care of locals’ health.Nguyen Thi Ngoc Ho, Director General of the Phuong Chau medical group, said the hospital aims to offer safe and quality health services for people in Soc Trang and neighbouring provinces.The group has also built hospitals in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Sa Dec city in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap.-VNA