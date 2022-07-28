World Malaysia: Low-income households hard hit by inflation Malaysia's economy is on a recovery path, but ongoing inflation is inflicting hardship on certain segments, including low-income households who have been disproportionately affected by rising price pressures, said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

ASEAN Laos concerned about new wave of COVID-19 Lao health authorities are concerned about a new wave of COVID-19 after 86 new cases were recorded on July 27 alone, 70 of which were in the capital Vientiane.

Business Vietnam forecast to be among fastest-growing countries in next decade: Harvard growth lab Vietnam is forecast to be among the fastest-growing economies towards 2030, according to researchers at the Growth Lab at Harvard University who presented new growth projections in The Atlas of Economic Complexity.

ASEAN Thailand’s exports up 12.7% in first half of 2022 Thailand’s export shipments in June continued to rise for the 16th consecutive months in June, up 11.9% year on year to 26.5 billion USD, the Thai Ministry of Commerce said on July 27.