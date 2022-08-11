At the event (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The 20th International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 11, attracting visitors to 320 stalls of diverse products and equipment.



These stalls are being operated by more than 260 firms from 20 countries and territories.



Pharmaceutical and vitamin supplement brands account for 55% of the total participants this year. In 2019, those showcasing medical equipment made up 70% of the total.



Lasting until August 13, this year’s event also has five national promotion booths of India, Germany, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia and Turkey.



Nguyen Dinh Anh from the Ministry of Health said the expo focuses on promoting a wide range of products, keeps up to global trends, and introduces Vietnam’s policies targeting the medical and pharmaceutical sector./.