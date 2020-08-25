Society Nearly 320 Vietnamese brought home from Canada Nearly 320 Vietnamese citizens in Canada were repatriated on a flight that landed at Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on August 24.

Society Vietnam wins four prizes at Int’l Biology Olympiad 2020 All the four Vietnamese students competing at the International Biology Olympiad 2020 won prizes, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

Society HCM City plans host of activities to mark National Day A wide range of activities will take place in HCM City to celebrate 75 years since the August Revolution (August 19) and the 75th National Day (September 2).

Society Hanoi to provide free Wi-Fi at tourist sites Hanoi plans to provide free Wi-Fi at all tourist sites in four districts and one town in the city.