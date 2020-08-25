21 wanted Chinese scammers caught in Lao Cai
The arrested Chinese nationals (Photo: VNA)
Lao Cai (VNA) – Police in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on August 24 arrested 21 people wanted by Chinese police for asset misappropriation fraud.
Close to 100 police officers had been deployed for a raid at 3:30pm the same day targeting the warehouse area of Longrich company in Lao Cai city’s Kim Thanh trading site.
As a result, 21 Chinese nationals, including 17 males and four females, who had illegally entered the city, were detected with links to an online fraud ring.
Among them, there is a person with both Vietnamese and Chinese nationals who arranged the place for the group to hide and was the only one going out daily to buy food for the gang.
At the scene, competent agencies found and confiscated nearly 300 electronic devices, including tablets, cellphones, and laptops, among others.
Electronic devices confiscated at scene (Photo: VNA)
The case is under further investigation./.