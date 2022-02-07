Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - As many as 216 traffic accidents occurred nationwide, killing 121 people and injuring 138 others during the Lunar New Year holiday from January 29 to February 6, reported the Traffic Police Department.



Compared to the same period last year, the number of accidents, fatalities and the injured went down 7.3 percent, 10.4 percent and 17.4 percent, respectively.



Among them, 214 road accidents left 120 dead and 137 injured while two railway accidents killed one and injured another.



Police in localities also found 25,723 violation cases with fines up to over 25 billion VND, detained 110 automobiles and 4,277 motorbikes and revoked 2,127 driving licenses.



Over 1,600 drivers were found to exceed the legal limit for "drunk driving", or 6.6 percent of the total violations.



Localities collected fines of over 100 million VND from 215 violation cases on waterways.



Via inspections, traffic police partnered with relevant agencies to arrest 23 criminals and 32 drug traffickers during the period./.