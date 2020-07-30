219 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Equatorial Guinea
After landing at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport, all passengers and crew members on the flight were quarantined and taken to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh district, Hanoi, for treatment (Photo: VNA)
Passengers and crew members on the flight move to hospital (Photo: VNA)
All the passengers, crew members and their lugguages are disinfected (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese citizens from Equatorial Guinea arrive at quarantine area (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese citizens from Equatorial Guinea express their sincere thanks to the Party and State for bringing them home (Photo: VNA)