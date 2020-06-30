22 commodities enjoy export turnover of over 1 billion USD in first half
During the first half of 2020, Vietnam reposted 22 commodities with export turnover of over 1 billion USD, making up 86.2 percent of the total, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Workers at a garment-textile firm in central Thua Thien-Hue province (Photo: VNA)
Mobile phones and spare parts topped the list with 21.5 billion USD, followed by electronic products, computers and components 19.3 billion USD.
Garment-textile and machinery, equipment and spare parts groups posted 12.8 billion USD and 10.3 billion USD in export revenue, respectively.
According to the ministry, in January-June, the country’s total export value surpassed 121 billion USD, a year-on-year decline of 1.1 percent.
The domestic economic sector contributed over 41 billion USD or 34.1 percent, while the foreign investment sector nearly 80 billion USD or 65.9 percent.
The US was the biggest export market of Vietnam in the period with 30.3 billion USD, up 10.3 percent year on year. China came second with 19.5 billion USD, up 17.4 percent, followed by the EU with 16.1 billion USD (down 8.8 percent), ASEAN 11.1 billion USD (down 14.2 percent), Japan 9.4 billion USD (down 2.3 percent), and the Republic of Korea 9.3 billion USD (up 2.3 percent)./.