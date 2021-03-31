At the 21st Vietnam Film Festival (Photo: VNA)



The festival will promote the creativity of the cinematic art and its professionalism and humanitarian values towards developing the film market amid global integration.



Major events during the festival include the screening of films, a seminar, and the opening, closing, and awards ceremonies.



Sideline events include a film week in Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City celebrating the festival, an exchange programme, an exhibition entitled “Thua Thien-Hue - Destination of Filmmakers”, and outdoor film screenings in combination with an “ao dai” (traditional dress) show and an exchange with artists.



The biennial event is also to honour movies and artists during the development of the film industry.



It also provides a chance for artists and industry players to promote the trademark “Vietnam Film Festival” in 2021-2030./.

VNA