230 Vietnamese citizens brought home from RoK
Aircraft of Vietjet Air (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 230 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from the Republic of Korea by a flight of budget carrier Vietjet Air on August 1.
Passengers include children aged under 18, the elderly, pregnant women, those with illness, workers with expired visas and labour contracts, students without accommodations, and those in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.
The Embassy of Vietnam in the RoK sent its staff to assist these people to complete all required procedures before boarding the flight.
Strict security, safety and hygiene measures were enforced by the carrier during the flight to protect the passengers’ health and prevent COVID-19 transmission.
Upon arrival at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport, all passengers and crew members were given health check and quarantined in line with regulations.
Vietnamese authorities and overseas missions plan to arrange more flights to fly more Vietnamese citizens home, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home./.