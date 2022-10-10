Racers run on Ma Pi Leng Pass (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 2,300 runners joined “Running on Happiness Route” international marathon in the northernmost mountainous province of Ha Giang’s Meo Vac district on October 9.



According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Duc Quy, the race is a key sport activity of Ha Giang, aiming to popularise the province's – As many as 2,300 runners joined “Running on Happiness Route” international marathon in the northernmost mountainous province of Ha Giang’s Meo Vac district on October 9.The runners , including 40 foreigners, competed in the categories of 6 kilometres, 12 kilometres, 21 kilometres and 42 kilometres.According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Duc Quy, the race is a key sport activity of Ha Giang, aiming to popularise the province's tourism and promote people’s participation in physical training and sports.

Athletes enjoy beautiful route on Ma Pi Leng Pass, a popular destination in Ha Giang province. (Photo:VNA)

Athletes and visitors have a chance to experience local popular tourist destinations such as Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark, Quan Ba Twin Mountain, and Lung Cu National Flagpole.

They can enjoy festivals, folk culture, foods as well as visit local traditional markets, he said./.

VNA