Health Man contracts COVID-19 from patient under quarantine: ministry The Ministry of Health (MoH) on November 30 afternoon confirmed a new COVID-19 case that got the coronavirus from another still under quarantine.

Health Vietnam sees three new imported cases of COVID-19 The COVID-19 tally in Vietnam now rises to 1,346 after three new imported cases, all Vietnamese, were recorded between 6pm on November 29 and 6pm on November 30.

Health Noi Bai airport secures Airport Health Accreditation certificate Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi has been granted with the Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) certificate by the Airports Council International (ACI).