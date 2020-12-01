235 people contacting with new COVID-19 cases in HCM City quarantined
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City authorities have quarantined 235 people having contacts with the newly-discovered COVID-19 patients.
Meanwhile, locations that the two patients have visited have been put on lockdown as part of the efforts to prevent the spreading of the pandemic.
According to the Ministry of Health, the new cases become patients 1342 and 1347. Patient 1347, diagnosed with COVID-19 on November 30, is directly linked with Patient 1342 who had been recorded on November 29.
While staying at a quarantine site of Vietnam Airlines in Tan Binh district of Ho Chi Minh City from November 14 to 18, Patient 1342, a flight attendant, had contact with a colleague who is Patient 1325 serving on another flight.
After testing negative for the coronavirus twice, Patient 1342 was allowed to undergo self-quarantine at his boarding house in Tan Binh district.
During this period, the patient had close contact with his mother and two friends. The male friend came to share the house with Patient 1342.
Patient 1342 had his sample collected for the third test on November 28, and the result was positive.
The three people having close contact with him were immediately quarantined and tested. Among them, the male friend is positive and became Patient 1347.
From November 18 to 25, this latest patient taught at an English-language centre in Tan Binh district and another branch of this centre in District 10, and visited some other places.
There are 38 people with close contact with Patient 1347, and 154 others having direct contact with them, according to initial investigation results.
Currently, the city’s healthcare sector is applying measures to prevent the spreading of the virus, including spraying chemicals in the private houses of the two patients and taking samples of people in surrounding areas for testing.
The Vietnam Airlines quarantine site where Patient 1342 stayed has been closed, along with all private houses and places that the two patients have visited./.