23rd ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council Meeting
Vietnam’s Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung chaired the 23rd ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council Meeting on June 23. The online meeting was meant to prepare for the 36th ASEAN Summit and ministerial meetings slated for June 24-26.
-
The online meeting prepares for the 36th ASEAN Summit and ministerial meetings slated for June 24-26. (Photo: VNA)
-
Vietnam’s Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung chairs the meeting (Photo: VNA)
-
It is the first periodic meeting hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs in its capacity as ASCC Chair 2020 (Photo: VNA)
-
The online meeting prepares for the 36th ASEAN Summit and ministerial meetings slated for June 24-26. (Photo: VNA)