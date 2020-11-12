ASEAN ASEAN, India reaffirm orientations to ties in 21st century ASEAN and Indian leaders reaffirmed commitment to orienting bilateral ties in the 21st century during the 17th ASEAN-India Summit held in Hanoi on November 12 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

ASEAN PM chairs 21st ASEAN-RoK Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the 21st ASEAN – Republic of Korea Summit in Hanoi on November 12.

ASEAN ASEAN Women Leaders’ Summit held The ASEAN Women Leaders’ Summit was held on November 12 within the framework of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

ASEAN Thai Deputy PM speaks highly of Vietnam as ASEAN 2020 Chair Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand Don Pramudwinai talked to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Bangkok about issues discussed at the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, held virtually from November 12-15, and the role of Vietnam as the ASEAN Chair in 2020.