National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has the largest fleet with 102 jets, followed by Vietjet (77), Bamboo Airways (29) and Pacific Airlines (14).

The CAAV also reported that the number of air passengers reached 9.1 million in September, a 9.3% decline from the previous month following the summer holiday has ended. The figure included 1.6 million foreign passengers, up 10.2% month-on-month; and 7.5 million domestic passengers, down 12.6%.

Some 106,000 tonnes of cargo went through airports this month, up 2.9%. The volume included 84,500 tonnes of international cargo and 22,000 tonnes of domestic goods, up 2.9% and 19.3%, respectively./.

VNA