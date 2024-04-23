Deputy Director of ICISE Dr Tran Thanh Son speaks at the conference. (Photo: nhandan.com)

Binh Dinh (VNA) – The 24th IEEE Real-Time Conference opened on April 22 at the International Centre of Interdisciplinary Science Education (ICISE) in Quy Nhon city, the south central province of Binh Dinh with the participation of nearly 200 scientists, engineers, and research students from 22 countries and territories around the world.

The event is co-organised by the Nuclear and Plasma Sciences Society (NPSS) under the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the Computer Applications in Nuclear and Plasma Sciences (CANPS) Technical Committee, Rencontres du Vietnam (Meeting Vietnam) and the ICISE.

During the five-day multidisciplinary conference, participants will learn about the latest developments in real-time computing, real-time data collection, transmission and processing in fields including nuclear physics and particle physics, nuclear fusion and nuclear power equipment, astrophysics and space equipment, medical physics and medical imaging, real-time security and safety, and general radiation measuring equipment .

Nearly 80 reports and 120 poster reports will be introduced at the event, highighting such topics as Data Acquisition Architectures, Intelligent Signal Processing, Front-End Electronics and Fast Digitizers, Trigger Systems and GPUs, Fast Data Transfer Links and Networks, Control, Monitoring, Test and Real Time Diagnostics Systems, Data Processing Farms, Real-Time Simulation, Real-Time AI and Machine Learning, Emerging Technologies, New Standards, and Feedback on Experiences.

It also provides a chance for participating students, young scientists and engineers to present their research and receive direct comments and suggestions from leading experts in the fields. In addition, IEEE Transactions on Nuclear Science Magazine will select qualified reports to publish in a special issue dedicated to the conference.

The IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organisation dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity.



Previously, such events were held in countries like Canada, Sweden, the US, China, Portugal, Japan, and Italy./.