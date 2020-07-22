As the ASEAN Chair in ASEAN 2020 themed 'Cohesive and responsive,' Vietnam has been playing an active role in coordinating ASEAN countries and its partners in controlling and preventing the spread of COVID-19 epidemic and minimising the pandemic’s impacts on socio-economic development in the region. In photo: Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs the online Special ASEAN+3 Summit with China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) on the COVID-19 response, Hanoi, April 14, 2020 (Photo: VNA)